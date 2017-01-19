I DON'T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE Trailer: People Are Assholes

Macon Blair is best known to audiences for his incredible performances in Jeremy Saulnier's films (Blue Ruin, Green Room). Given their work, it seems fitting that Blair would eventually get behind the camera. His directorial debut (which premieres at Sundance this week), we get an amazing (and also a mouthful) title, and what looks to be a beautifully complex and batshit crazy story.

Ruth (Melanie Lynskey), a nursing assistant suffering through a crisis of existential despair. But when her house is burglarized, Ruth discovers a renewed sense of purpose in tracking down the thieves. Accompanied by her obnoxious martial-arts-enthusiast neighbor Tony (Elijah Wood), they soon find themselves dangerously out of their depth against a pack of degenerate criminals.

It's great to see Lynskey (probably still best known for Heavenly Creatures) coming into the spotlight more in recent years in indie film and television, and this role looks to be the kind of complex female character (not based around relationships and/or motherhood) that is sorely lacking in cinema. And it looks like Wood is (arguably cast) against type in the best possible way. A review from our critics at Sundance will be up shortly. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer.

I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore is due for release on Netflix worldwide on February 24th.

Full disclosure: this film was in part produced by XYZ Films, of which ScreenAnarchy founder Todd Brown is a partner. But my opinion is always my own and he knows it.