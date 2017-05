A curtain-raiser for this year's Cannes Film Festival, with a slate that's got everyone talking.

With Jury President Pedro Almodovar speaking of the "paradox" of having VOD-releases in competition, and Will Smith talking about how the likes of Netflix are tools that allow people to connect with cinema all over the world, this is a topic that's not likely to go away any time soon as the cinematic landscape shifts.

