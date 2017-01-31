Sundance Coverage Weird Interviews Weird Reviews Hollywood News Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

AnarchyVision at Sundance 2017: Macon Blair, TROPHY, QUEST and More

Featured Critic; Toronto, Canada (@filmfest_ca)
AnarchyVision at Sundance 2017: Macon Blair, TROPHY, QUEST and More

The closeout of Sundance 2017 saw Macon Blair's film I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore take top prize - quite the coup for a guy we're all big fans of 'round here.

2017 was a tremendous year for docs - here I talk about Trophy, Icarus and Quest, three of the best. (City of Ghosts got dropped for time, unfortunately, though it's also excellent!)

Oh, and then Gold also opened. Watch AnanchyVision below. 

