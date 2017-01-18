Space Man Versus Space Melon In First BLACK HOLES Teaser

We've been in love with the look of Sundance selected animated short Black Holes since we first got a look at visuals from David and Laurent Nicolas' work. Word that Steve Little and William Fichtner were among the voice cast only stoked that anticipation higher and with a teaser for the short now freshly arrived, well, that anticipation is doing nothing but grow.

Dave Nicholson is a distinguished astronaut entrusted with humanity’s most important leap into the future—the conquest of Mars and outer space.



On the eve of Mission Mars Premium, Dave discovers he’s being teamed up with a sentient melon who outshines him in intelligence and charm. Not only a brilliant strategist but also the reincarnation of a fashion designer, the melon encroaches more and more on Dave’s jurisdiction, driving him to the brink of paranoia and insanity.

Produced as a proof of concept for a telvision series, check out the teaser for Black Holes below! And then commencing lobbying the television gods for the series to move forward!