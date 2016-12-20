Dave Is Going To Space With A Melon And Feeling Very Insecure About It All. Check Out The First Images From BLACK HOLES.

About to premiere as part of the short film program in Sundance is David and Laurent Nicolas' quirky animated short Black Holes. Designed as the pilot / proof of concept for a proposed television series this tale of male angst boasts one of the quirkiest synopses I've come across in quite a long time along with some absolutely fabulous imagery.

Dave Nicholson is a distinguished astronaut entrusted with humanity’s most important leap into the future—the conquest of Mars and outer space.



On the eve of Mission Mars Premium, Dave discovers he’s being teamed up with a sentient melon who outshines him in intelligence and charm. Not only a brilliant strategist but also the reincarnation of a fashion designer, the melon encroaches more and more on Dave’s jurisdiction, driving him to the brink of paranoia and insanity.

Take a look at the stills below and remember you can click to enlarge!