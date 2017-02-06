Sundance Coverage International Videos Horror Movies International Interviews Festival News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Behold The Rise OF The Melon In New BLACK HOLES Clip

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Behold The Rise OF The Melon In New BLACK HOLES Clip

Though the short films never draw as much attention as the features at a major festival, David and Laurent Nicolas' Black Holes stands as one of my favoritate discoveries of Sundance 2017 despite its brief run time. An animated short film produced as a proof of concept for a proposed series it's a fantastically odd little scifi comedy just packed to the gills with fantastic visuals and sly humor.

Dave Nicholson is a distinguished astronaut entrusted with humanity’s most important leap into the future—the conquest of Mars and outer space.
 
On the eve of Mission Mars Premium, Dave discovers he’s being teamed up with a sentient melon who outshines him in intelligence and charm. Not only a brilliant strategist but also the reincarnation of a fashion designer, the melon encroaches more and more on Dave’s jurisdiction, driving him to the brink of paranoia and insanity.

William Fichtner and Steve Little lead the voice cast and while the festival may be wrapped up the producers are still teasing out additional material from the short with a new clip appearing over the weekend. Witness the rise of the melon below!

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
animationblack holesclipdavid nicolaslaurent nicolasscifisteve littlesundancetrailerwilliam fichtner

More about Black Holes

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.