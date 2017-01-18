Slamdance 2017 Preview: ScreenAnarchy's Top Picks

Kuro - Narrative Feature Competition

Directors Tujiko Noriko and Joji Koyama tell the beguiling tale of Romi, a Japanese woman caring for her paraplegic lover in Paris. To help pass the time she recounts the days when they lived in Japan and the strange elderly man, nicknamed Kuro, who nearly consumed both their lives.

Fully utilizing their backgrounds in experimental pop music, graphic arts and photography, Tujiko and Koyama have created a distinct and enveloping narrative on loneliness, dedication, disintegration and the liminal space of immigrant life. Operating somewhere between personal diary, myth and oral history, Kuro powerfully invokes the cinematic essays of Chris Marker and the magical realist literature of Haruki Murakami, creating a striking contrast between what we see and what we hear in Romi's tale(s). To be put under Kuro’s spell is a curious, all consuming pleasure for your eyes, ears, heart and soul.