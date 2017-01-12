RAW: Watch The Hypnotic And Grotesque Red Band Trailer For Julia Ducournau's Acclaimed Debut

In many ways Julia Ducournau's acclaimed debut Raw is one of those films best approached blind, or as close to it as possible, so that you can fully appreciate how she unravels the nature and dilemma of her central character. But marketing, of course, demands that people know at least enough things to get them to pony up cash at the cinema. And so full marks to whoever is responsible for Focus World's new red-band trailer for the film. Because it's gorgeous and unsettling and tells you almost nothing at all.

Everyone in Justine’s family is a vet. And a vegetarian. At 16, she’s a brilliant and promising student. When she starts at veterinary school, she enters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world. During the first week of hazing rituals, desperate to fit in whatever the cost, she strays from her family’s principles when she eats raw meat for the first time.



Justine will soon face the terrible and unexpected consequences of her actions as her true self begins to emerge…

Raw opens March 10th. Check out the trailer below.