NYC Weekend Picks, Jan 27-29: Bruce Lee, Kubrick and Scorsese Classics, 70s Universal, and BEHEMOTH

Eternal Bruce Lee at The Museum of Modern Art

You could describe San Francisco-born, Hong Kong-raised kung-fu flick icon Bruce Lee as the James Dean of martial arts. To this day, he has had an immense impact and influence on not only movies, but American and Asian cultures in general, that remains just as strong as when he was alive, if not stronger. Lee's enduring fame very much belies the small body of film work he left behind: just five features released from 1971-1978, and only four completed before his untimely death in 1973 at the age of 33.

Lee projected an image of physical and mental strength, as well as charisma and virility, that made his astonishing physical skills transcend mere fighting scenes to become a magnetic kind of performance art. Culturally, he was an inspiration not only to Asians and Asian-Americans, but African-Americans as well. Bruce Lee's fame during his lifetime coincided with what came to be known as blaxploitation, and the image of Lee righteously fighting evil oppressors (notably those of the Caucasian variety) transfixed audiences in the grindhouses of 42nd Street, where Lee's films often played. Years later, Lee's films, as well as many other martial arts films, were staples on television; I fondly remember watching many of these on Saturday afternoons and later trying out the moves we saw on screen with friends in the neighborhood. Famously, Staten Island residents RZA and his cohorts of the Wu-Tang Clan took inspiration from Lee's films and many others of the genre to create their own enduring brand of hip-hop art.

This weekend's screenings:

Fist of Fury (aka The Chinese Connection) (Lo Wei, 1972; Jan. 27, 7pm; Jan. 29, 6pm)

Game of Death (pictured) (Robert Clouse, Bruce Lee, and Sammo Hung, 1978; Jan. 28, 2:30pm)

The Big Boss (aka Fists of Fury) (Lo Wei, 1971; Jan. 28, 4:30pm)

The Way of the Dragon (Bruce Lee, 1972; Jan. 28, 7pm)

Enter the Dragon (Robert Clouse, 1973; Jan. 29, 3:30pm)

All films except Enter the Dragon are the North American premieres of new 4K restorations. Enter the Dragon will screen in a week-long run throughout the series, which runs through February 4.

