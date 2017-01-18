Full Trailer For Tsui Hark And Stephen Chow's JOURNEY TO THE WEST 2 Goes Full Monkey

Hong Kong cinema icons Tsui Hark and Stephen Chow have teamed up for the upcoming Journey To The West: Demon Chapter as director and producer, respectively, and while the pair have clearly had a blast with the teaser campaign so far - the duo have been appearing as themselves at the end of the teasers so far, nagging each other about the quality of their work - the time has apparently come for a full, more traditional, trailer for the picture. And it seems safe to say that fans will be pleased.

Based on one of the most popular pieces of folklore in Chinese history, this is as close to a guaranteed hit as there can be and you can see the clear influence of both halves of the creative team throughout the the trailer with Tsui bringing the scale and action with some vintage Chow humor scattered liberally throughout. Take a look below!