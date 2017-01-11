Full Trailer For Russian Superhero Film GUARDIANS Brings On The Were-Bear!

Look, I'm not even going to pretend that the VFX in upcoming Russian superhero picture Guardians are up to Hollywood blockbuster standards. I mean, they're not horrible or anything - I'd put them around the level of a typical Chinese VFX picture - but they're not awesome. But you know what is awesome anyway? That motherf-n' badass were-bear. Yes, please, we'll have some more of that.

We've been tracking this one for a while and with what is being billed as the final trailer before theatrical release we get a much bigger look at the whole team - a woman who can turn invisible and manipulate water, a speedster with a pair of wicked curved blades, a burly dude who can manipulate electricity and stone, and the aformentioned shape shifter - in action. And it's looking pretty damn fun. Check it out below.