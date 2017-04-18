Imagine Coverage International Reviews Festival News Trailers Indie Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: What Does Your Regional Superhero Look Like?

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Have Your Say: What Does Your Regional Superhero Look Like?
After months of terrific trailers and awful reviews, this weekend I finally saw Saric Andreasyan's Russian superhero flick Guardians (see my review). And while a lot of fun to be had with the film is about laughing AT it rather than laughing WITH it, everyone does agree that the were-bear with the minigun rules.

From a regional point of view, it's of course very fitting to have a bear be a part of Russia's very own Fantastic X-Avengers. So fitting in fact, that it makes me wonder what a stereotypically Dutch superhero would be. The Flying Windmill? Black Tulip? Doctor Clog? Man-Cheese?

There's fun to be had here, so that brings me to the question of the week: what does YOUR regional superhero look like? Point at an existing one or invent one of your own. Region doesn't have to mean "country", so if you want to mention a province, county, village or landmark, that's OK too.

So chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Guardians

More about Have Your Say

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.