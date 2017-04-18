Have Your Say: What Does Your Regional Superhero Look Like?
From a regional point of view, it's of course very fitting to have a bear be a part of Russia's very own Fantastic X-Avengers. So fitting in fact, that it makes me wonder what a stereotypically Dutch superhero would be. The Flying Windmill? Black Tulip? Doctor Clog? Man-Cheese?
There's fun to be had here, so that brings me to the question of the week: what does YOUR regional superhero look like? Point at an existing one or invent one of your own. Region doesn't have to mean "country", so if you want to mention a province, county, village or landmark, that's OK too.
So chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.