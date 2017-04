Have Your Say: What Does Your Regional Superhero Look Like?

After months of terrific trailers and awful reviews, this weekend I finally saw Saric Andreasyan's Russian superhero flick(see my review ). And while a lot of fun to be had with the film is about laughing AT it rather than laughing WITH it, everyone does agree that the were-bear with the minigun rules.From a regional point of view, it's of course very fitting to have a bear be a part of Russia's very own Fantastic X-Avengers. So fitting in fact, that it makes me wonder what a stereotypically Dutch superhero would be. The Flying Windmill? Black Tulip? Doctor Clog? Man-Cheese?There's fun to be had here, so that brings me to the question of the week: what does YOUR regional superhero look like? Point at an existing one or invent one of your own. Region doesn't have to mean "country", so if you want to mention a province, county, village or landmark, that's OK too.So chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!