BLACK WATER Sees Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren Joining Forces on a Sub

2017 has barely kicked off and already action fans are being assured 2018 won’t pull any punches. Or at least, that’s what we’re hoping to get once Black Water is released: a high-octane, kick-ass thriller centered around the latest on screen pairing of Dolph Lundgren and the Muscles from Brussels.

Last seen together in The Expendables 2 and the rather stylishly choreographed Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (both in 2012), the newest collaboration between Lundgren and Van Damme, scripted by Chad Law, starts shooting later this month. In Black Water:

A CIA operative (Jean-Claude Van Damme) is imprisoned in a secret black site on board a nuclear submarine. With the help of a new ally (Lundgren) he must make his escape and clear his name before he disappears forever.

You read that right. Black Water will mark the first time both action stars land punches for the same team. Narratively, the synopsis suggests pretty standard action fare, but you gotta love that tagline – “some secrets never surface” – which hits the sweet spot in terms of quotable b movie cheese.

Fans of JCVD’s lighter side also have the satirical Jean-Claude Van Johnson to look forward to, which was picked up for a full season by Amazon, following a well-liked, tongue-in-cheek pilot.