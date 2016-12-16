IFFAM Coverage All Reviews All Videos Hollywood Features Anime How ScreenAnarchy Works

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
The Trailer For RON GOOSSENS: LOW BUDGET STUNT MAN Breaks More Stuff Than You Can Shake A Fist At
Here at Screen Anarchy we're big fans of directors Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil. The Dutch duo surprised friends and foes back in 2010 with New Kids Turbo, a cinema version of the sketch comedy troupe they were part of.

The film was remarkably accomplished (see review), and excelled on a technical level. It was also a huge commercial success, thankfully paving the way for their next two films: New Kids Nitro and Bro's Before Ho's.

So what have they been up to? The good news is: a new film.
In Ron Goossens: Low Budget Stunt Man, the titular alcoholic stuntman (Tim Haars) loses his wife, and can only win her back by bedding the beautiful actress Bo Maerten. Hilarity and disaster follow, in the best and worst possible ways.

Ron Goossens: Low Budget Stunt Man will be released in the Netherlands on the 25th of January, and we'll keep you posted. Last night a trailer was released, and while it doesn't have any English subtitles yet, its message is very clear: this film seems to fully fit in with its three predecessors.

See for yourself, and not surprisingly there is a slight NSFW warning:

New Kids Turbo

  • Ah! You beat me to it!

    Sint and Prey director Dick Maas is tucked away in there as the director of one of the films Ron is working on. And towards the end you can see a bit where he's supposedly a stunt man on New Kids 3 (which they've released a fake poster for) which means in that sequence you have Tim Haars playing Ron Goossens being the stunt man for Tim Haars as one of the New Kids with Steffen and Flip in their own New Kids gear supposedly directing the fake New Kids film while the entire thing is actually being directed by Steffen and Flip. Which might be the single most meta sequence ever put on film.

  • Ard Vijn

    It's taken me ten years but I finally have beaten Todd to some Dutch news! *fistpump*

