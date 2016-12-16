The Trailer For RON GOOSSENS: LOW BUDGET STUNT MAN Breaks More Stuff Than You Can Shake A Fist At
The film was remarkably accomplished (see review), and excelled on a technical level. It was also a huge commercial success, thankfully paving the way for their next two films: New Kids Nitro and Bro's Before Ho's.
So what have they been up to? The good news is: a new film.
In Ron Goossens: Low Budget Stunt Man, the titular alcoholic stuntman (Tim Haars) loses his wife, and can only win her back by bedding the beautiful actress Bo Maerten. Hilarity and disaster follow, in the best and worst possible ways.
Ron Goossens: Low Budget Stunt Man will be released in the Netherlands on the 25th of January, and we'll keep you posted. Last night a trailer was released, and while it doesn't have any English subtitles yet, its message is very clear: this film seems to fully fit in with its three predecessors.
See for yourself, and not surprisingly there is a slight NSFW warning:
Todd Brown
Ard Vijn