The Trailer For RON GOOSSENS: LOW BUDGET STUNT MAN Breaks More Stuff Than You Can Shake A Fist At

Here at Screen Anarchy we're big fans of directors Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil. The Dutch duo surprised friends and foes back in 2010 with, a cinema version of the sketch comedy troupe they were part of.The film was remarkably accomplished ( see review ), and excelled on a technical level. It was also a huge commercial success, thankfully paving the way for their next two films:andSo what have they been up to? The good news is: a new film.In, the titular alcoholic stuntman (Tim Haars) loses his wife, and can only win her back by bedding the beautiful actress Bo Maerten. Hilarity and disaster follow, in the best and worst possible ways.will be released in the Netherlands on the 25th of January, and we'll keep you posted. Last night a trailer was released, and while it doesn't have any English subtitles yet, its message is very clear: this film seems to fully fit in with its three predecessors.See for yourself, and not surprisingly there is a slight NSFW warning: