LEFT 2017: Fifth Annual Festival Features 68 KILL, DEAD SHACK And a Drunk, Dutch Stuntman

The Lost Episode Festival Toronto (LEFT), the little film festival here in Toronto that could, is gearing for its fifth edition at the Magic Lantern Carlton Cinema. Always boasting an eclectic lineup this year proves to be no exception featuring some festival gems, international favorites and indie upstarts. The festival runs the weekend of August 10th through 13th.

The lineup features Trent Hagga's SXSW flick 68 Kill. One of the most hilarious movies I have seen this year Ron Goossens - Low Budget Stuntman is playing this year. Canadian zombie flick Dead Shack pays a visit to the neighbor(hood). For a festival that only runs one weekend you will find something that will scratch your fantastic cinema itch.

Also this year the festival is teaming up with our friends from the local drinking game group Drunken Cinema to host a 30th anniversary screening of Cherry 2000, the 80s post apocalyptic flick starring Melanie Griffith. Local folk who are in the loop know that Drunken Cinema events are always a riot. One big drunken riot!

Here are all the films and the screening times for the festival. There is a link for ticket purchases below!