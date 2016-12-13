Dallas/Fort Worth Critics Select MOONLIGHT as Best of 2016

The Dallas/Fort Worth Films Critics Association has selected Barry Jenkins' Moonlight as best film of 2016.

Following the life of a young black man who grows up in Miami, the film is divided into three important episodes that prove to be turning points for him. Mahershala Ali, who plays an influential character in the first episode, was named best supporting actor and Barry Jenkins was recognized as best director.

Moonlight also received the Russell Smith Award, named in honor of the venerable film critic and given in recognition of the best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film.

Casey Affleck was named best actor for his role as a man haunted by his past in Kenneth Lonergan's Manchester by the Sea. Nathalie Portman received the award as best actress for her wrenching portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy in Pablo Lorrain's Jackie. Viola Davis was recognized as best supporting actress for her amazing performance in Denzel Washington's Fences.

The twisting and spellbinding The Handmaiden was named best foreign language film, which is, I believe, an amazing choice by our group.

Tower received the nod as best documentary, a well-deserved award for its innovative and mesmerizing examination of a horrifying day in Texas, when Charles Whitman terrified Austin and killed dozens of people.

Disney's Zootopia won best animated film; it just happened to be my personal favorite in this category for its clever detective story and snappy sense of humor.

Kenneth Lonergan's Manchester by the Sea was recognized as best screenplay., while Linus Sandgren's colorful work on La La Land received best cinematography nod. Justin Hurwitz was awarded best musical score for the latter film.

Congratulations to all the winners! The full list of winners and almost-winners can be found at Dallas/Fort Worth Film Critics Association.