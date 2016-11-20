Pretty Packaging: The ESCAFLOWNE Ultimate Edition Is A Box Of Boxes
(Anime Limited goes crazy pimping, part II...)
Glasgow-based distributor Anime Limited released three royally decorated Blu-ray boxes this week, and we're covering all of them. Yesterday saw the pretty wooden box of the Miss Hokusai release, tomorrow we'll look at Fullmetal Alchemist, but today we check out The Vision of Escaflowne.
One of the classic anime series of the nineties, The Vision of Escaflowne is a great mish-mash of genres, starting as a teen school romance before plunging into fantasy, and evolving into hardcore science fiction. I mean, steam-punk flying dragon harnesses? Whoa!
However, the mish-mash turned out great, helped by great characters, great design, excellent music, and prudent use of those newfangled-yet-pretty (at the time) cgi techniques. To this day, the series has a lot of fans. I must resist the urge to launch in a full-scale review here.
But this is not a review. It is a look at the packaging job Anime Limited did on this, their Escaflowne Ultimate Edition box, which houses both the series and the 2000 movie it spawned. Here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
