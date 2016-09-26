Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Indie Interviews Hollywood Reviews Manga Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: Arrow's THE HUMAN CONDITION Boxset Stays Serious

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Distributor Arrow is no stranger when it comes to releasing Japanese classics, but their UK branch just brought a title on the market which made us raise our eyebrows: Kobayashi Masaki's The Human Condition, a nine-hours-long contemplation on life and morality. Frankly, we expected Eureka to release this at some point as part of their Masters of Cinema imprint, given that they had such wonderful releases already of Kobayashi's other classics Kwaidan and Hara-Kiri.

So we awaited the Arrow release with quite some interest, as it's not often you see a company other than Eureka go mano-a-mano with Criterion, who owns the US Blu-ray rights to The Human Condition. And now that it's out, it looks damn fine. Picture quality is a great improvement over all existing DVD releases, and for a title which is notorious for getting extras for (even Criterion had a hard time with this one), Arrow did manage a few nice ones.

And the packaging isn't ugly either, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

And here it is: a boxset in a sturdy hard cardboard box.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Pretty Packaging

  • This certainly looks like one hell of a package. I plan on getting the Criterion DVD but this looks like quite the catch as well.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Beautiful.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.