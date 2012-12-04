The Trieste Science+Fiction Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow!

Trieste Science + Fiction / International Festival of Science-Fiction is a multidisciplinary event that explores the many worlds of the fantasy and science fiction genres, focusing on the experimental languages and new technologies of cinema, television, visual arts and entertainment.



The festival as we know it today is the natural progression of The International Film Festival of Science Fiction that started in the 1960s. Every November, the celebration brings a feeling of the fantastic to the city of Trieste, with cult movies, previews, big names, young talent, retrospectives, classics and rare material of the genre on show. The festival is also widely recognised as a launch pad for up and coming directors and as a showcase for the new trends of sci-fi, fantasy and horror cinema. Recent celebrity guests include Dario Argento, Pupi Avati, Lamberto Bava, John Landis, Christiane Kubrick, Terry Gilliam, Neil Gaiman, cartoonists Moebius and Enki Bilal, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Sir Christopher Lee, the Godfather of zombies Roger Romero and the creator of E.T. Carlo Rambaldi.



Not just one of the world's leading science fiction festivals, the Trieste Science+Fiction festival is one of the finest genre events in the world regardless of the genre in question and it kicks off tomorrow with a sterling program that includes, classic Italian titles and a whole lot more.