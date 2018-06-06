"Victim of Love", Danish Horror/Thriller about to hit production in the near future

"Victim of love" is the first feature film of Danish filmmaker Jesper Isaksen, a bloody yet stylish horror-thriller set to be shot on location in Copenhagen in the summer of 2018. The lead role will be played by Danish power house actor Rudi Køhnke (C4, ANGELS IN FAST MOTION, WARRIOR etc.) - ..and you can be part of the production by backing it, any amount will make a huge difference.

For more information, look below. Below, also find the directors showreel.



CHARLY (Rudi Køhnke) is looking for his American girlfriend, AMY, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances during a vacation stay at a hotel in Europe. As the police have yet to uncover AMY and the truth about her whereabouts, CHARLY decides to revisits the hotel to finally solve the mystery once and for all.

THE CREW

The film crew consists of both younger and seasoned people, but all hugely talented and professional. D.O.P. is feature film debutant Mathias Tegtmeier, but in spite of his young age and debutant status he's widely recognized as one of the best photographers in the business relying on his experience from a large number of projects ranging from short film, commercials, music videos and art films

Colorist Norman Nisbet is regarded as one of the absolut best color graders in the Danish film industry always adding his magic touch to make the visuals even more stunning (THE NEON DEMON, MELANCHOLIA, GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO etc.)

Morten Green is an award winning sound designer, hugely talented and easily regarded as one of the best in the business with a huge amount of wonderful projects behind him (A HIJACKING, WARRIOR, RECONSTRUCTION, A WAR etc.)

Stunt360 will handle stunt & action scenes and Janus Vinther will handle blood and other grueling endeavors. All in all the whole crew now consists of roughly 25 people and more are joining as we speak.

Sold on it yet? Visit the IndieGoGo page now and make your contribution.

For further information on this production, check out https://www.bleedforthispicture.com/



