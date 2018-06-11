THE UNSEEN: Your First Look at The New Trailer For The Canadian Thriller

Screen Anarchy is pleased to debut the new trailer for Geoff Redknapp's feature film debut The Unseen. Our friends at Raven Banner Entertainment are releasing the Canadian thriller here at home beginning with the Toronto theatrical engagement starting on Friday June 29th at The Carlton Cinema. It then opens in Ottawa at the Mayfair Theatre on July 6th, in Calgary at the Globe Cinema on July 20th and in Vancouver at the Rio Theatre at a future date.

In a modern retelling of the classic The Invisible Man, The Unseen is about Bob Langmore (Aden Young) a former hockey player, now a struggling mill worker who years earlier mysteriously abandoned his family and isolated himself in a small northern town. He returns for one last chance to reconnect with his troubled daughter Eva (Julia Sarah Stone) but must partner with Crisby (Ben Cotton) a strung-out animal trafficker, to finance the trip. When he discovers Eva is missing, Bob will risk everything to find her including exposing the secret that he is becoming invisible.

You will notice that our own Kurt Halfyard's review is quoted in the trailer. Here is the full passage and you will find the link to his review below.