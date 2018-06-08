Pretty Packaging: The WOLF'S RAIN Ultimate Edition Is Good Enough To Howl About

Here it is: a rough cardboard box. Openi the box, and you immediately see the art book. taking out all the contents: the boxset Digipak in a slipcase, the art book and the three posters. All contents opened and spread out. The Digipak also contains a set of art cards. The back art of the Digipak (find the four wolves...). Here is the art book. Not the thickest Anime Limited has released, but its pages are pretty large. In it you get character designs, backgrounds, world-building, vehicles, cover-art... it's great! The slipcase surrounding the Digipak is also not ugly. It is also nicely embossed, with different layers of gleaming ink. The (back)end. Another fine ultimate edition!

When Scotland-based distributor Anime Limited announces a new ultimate edition, I tend to take notice. So far, the company has displayed great taste in picking up titles old and new, and previous ultimate editions have been pretty grand.Their newest title to get the royal treatment is an old classic: Studio Bones' anime adaptation of Nobumoto Keiko's, a 30-episode series about wolves who are thought to be extinct, but who have learned to disguise themselves as humans. The series is lauded for its art and animation, which comes as no surprise, given it was directed by Okamura Tensai (key animator on, Oshii Mamoru's 1995, and). It is also famous for its soundtrack, composed by Yoko Kanno, who was on a huge winning streak at the time. Her music combined with the often sad storyline here can crack the hardest of hearts.The boxset is out now, contains all 30 episodes (including the 4 OVA episodes added after the original 26), and looks gorgeous. There are art cards and posters, but most of all there is a kick-ass 96-page art book! So here are some pictures of the set. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.