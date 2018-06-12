SIFF Coverage Hollywood Features Dramas Weird Videos Horror Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

La Rochelle 2018 Trailer: French Absurdist Quentin Dupieux Returns With Black Comedy AU POSTE!

Contributor; Slovakia (@martykudlac)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
La Rochelle 2018 Trailer: French Absurdist Quentin Dupieux Returns With Black Comedy AU POSTE!

The French absurdist and cult filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (a.k.a. Mr. Oizo) returns to a home turf after "the American period". Dupieux moved from a midnight-movie type of filmmaker, as in the killer tire story and no-reason axiom in Rubber, which was unveiled at Cannes, through the surreal and trippy Wrong, the Marilyn Manson-starring punk comedy Wrong Cops, to full-fledged head-scratching meta-comedy filmmaker with ("Kubrick, my ass") Reality.

Au Poste!, the sixth film since his memorable and symbolic film-career starter Nonfilm, the new offering from Dupieux takes place on a police station during one night. While the producer and distributor remain laconic in revealing more -- official synopsis: "A police station. Face-to-face, a police custody between a police officer and his suspect" -- attempting to reconstruct plots of Dupieux's films proved to rob the charm of the viewing pleasure.

Apparently, the central pair of a police officer (Benoît Poelvoorde, the asshole of God in Brand New Testament) and the murder suspect (Grégoire Ludig) spend an eventful night at a particularly vintage police station. The head-scratching and absurd comedy hijinks remain sure fire. Au Poste! will have its world premiere at the upcoming Le Rochelle International Film Festival (June 29 - July 8), hitting French theatres on July 4.

That's not all, since Dupieux has his next feature-length film, Le Daim, already in the post-production. Jean Dujardin (The Artist, The Wolf of Wall Street) stars as Georges, a man obsessed with a 100% suede jacke,t which purchase will cost him all his savings. According to the synopsis "The possessive and jealous relationship [with the jacket] will push him into criminal delirium". Dujardin himself reportedly called the story a black comedy and "a modern reflection on the myth of Narcissus". The release is expected at some point this year.

Check out the appropriately meta-trailer for Au Poste!

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Benoît PoelvoordeFranceGrégoire LudigQuentin Dupieux
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.