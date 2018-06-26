ANOTHER WOLFCOP Giveaway: Win a Copy of WOLFCOP WOLFPACK

RLJE Films is releasing Lowell Dean's WolfCop sequel, Another WolfCop, on home video on July 3rd. Best Buy in the U.S. will have the exclusive WolfCop Wolfpack for sale. The Wolfpack has both the original WolfCop and new Another WolfCop on Blu Ray disc. Screen Anarchy has one (1) copy to give away to a lucky reader in the U.S.

A month has passed since the dark eclipse transformed hard-drinking Officer Lou Garou (Leo Fafard) into the infamous lycanthrope crime-fighter. Although the evil that controlled Woodhaven was defeated, the community is far from returning to normal. A villainous entrepreneur (Yannick Bisson) is looking to open a new brewery and revive the local hockey team, but it’s clear he has ulterior motives. With a new mayor (Kevin Smith) and the new chief of police (Amy Matysio), WolfCop has his work cut out for him when he has to save the town all over again.

The WolfCop Wolfpack Blu-rays combo will be available exclusively at Best Buy on July 3rd.