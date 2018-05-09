Udine Coverage Hollywood Features Indie Reviews Dramas Fantasy Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Toronto True Crime Film Festival: Inaugural Lineup Announced!

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
No longer restricted to late night cable television, paperbacks and public radio the genre of true crime has exploded to all corners of our media lives in recent years. With streaming services dropping true crime documentary series monthly and an equal number of podcasts littering the airwaves there are endless avenues uncovering and discovering humankind's dark nature.
 
 
Another way for true crime nuts to fill their dark desires is attend the inaugural Toronto True Crime Film Festival next month at our beloved Royal Cinema. Running for two days, June 8th and 9th, the TTCFF has unveiled their inaugural lineup of five films which you may read up on in the gallery below. There will also be three symposiums, with authors, journalists and filmmakers leading panel discussions and multimedia presentations. 
 
 
It looks like a great weekend of true crime is mere weeks away with enough programming to salsify all who attend. Visit the Toronto True Crime Film Festival website for ticket information
 
 
The Toronto True Crime Film Festival is organized by Lisa Gallagher (programmer at Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival, formerly producer of The MUFF Society screening series), Steven Landry (Programming Director at Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival and programmer at Ithaca Fantastik, Toronto After Dark Film Festival), Kier-La Janisse (owner/artistic director of Spectacular Optical Publications, founder of The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies), Gina Rim (staff at imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival and Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival), and Jeff Wright (founder of Refocus film series and Programmer at Calgary Underground Film Festival, CUFF Docs). Elizabeth Munro and Claire Bonduro round out the festival team as staff with academic backgrounds in justice services, victims advocacy, and criminology.
 
 
The TTCFF team is joined by an advisory committee consisting of Erin Lee Carr (director: Mommy Dead & Dearest, Thought Crimes), Kevin Flynn & Rebecca Lavoie (authors, podcasters: Our Little Secret, Notes on a Killing, Crime Writers On..., These Are Their Stories: the Law & Order Podcast), Christine Pelisek (journalist, author: PEOPLE Magazine, The Grim Sleeper: The Lost Women of South Central), Anthony Timpson (producer: The Field Guide To Evil, Deathgasm, Turbo Kid, The ABCs of Death, The Greasy Strangler), and Keila Woodard (Supervising Producer: Investigation Discovery, Web of Lies, Deadly Women). This committee has been alongside the festival every step of the way, offering advice, support, guidance, and expertise as they make their way towards opening night.

HOSTAGES

Dir. Rezo Gigineishvili / Georgia | Russia | Poland / 2017 / 103 min / Canadian Premiere

​HOSTAGES is a tension-filled drama based on the true story of a 1983 airplane hijacking by a group of Georgian youth trying to escape the Soviet Union. Screens with short film DON’T BE A HERO (Dir. Pete Lee, USA, 2018).

