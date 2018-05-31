THE SHITHEADS: Macon Blair Dark Comedy Road Movie Going to Blockchain VOD Site BINGE

I am not going to lie to you and pretend that I know the slightest bit about what a blockchain video of demand platform is. I have no friggin' clue.

But, I do know this. Macon Blair has been turning heads as an actor, most notebly for his frequent collaborations with director Jeremy Saulnier and his films Murder Party, Blue Ruin, Green Room and the upcoming Hold The Dark. Then Blair made an incredible first impression as a director with his debut film, I Don't Feel At Home In World Anymore last year. So yeah, Blair is definitely someone to keep an eye on.

So consider it good news when word gets out that Slate Entertainment Group has acquired worlwide distribution rights for Blair's second film, The Shitheads. SEG have acquired The Shitheads for their blockchain video on demand platform Binge, which I guess is something on the horizon. The Shitheads is scheduled for production in 2019.

The Shitheads is being described as a darkly comedic road movie and will star Luke Wilson and Ron Funches. Wilson needs no introducion while Funches has predominantly worked in television for the past few years.

Blair will direct from a screenplay written by himself and Alex Orr (Atlanta, Blue Ruin and Blood Car). Orr is also producing with Jeremy Saulnier. Blair is producing under his Bonneville Films banner. Rough House pictures, the banner of Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Jody Hill is also on board along with filmscience. XYZ Films, who is partnering with SEG on their new ventures, will oversee production of The Shitheads when production begins in 2019.

Slate Entertainment Group (SEG) has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Macon Blair’s The Shitheads starring Luke Wilson and Ron Funches, for its blockchain video on demand platform BINGE. Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Jody Hill’s Rough House Pictures, Alex Orr (“Atlanta”), and filmscience will produce alongside Jeremy Saulnier, Blair’s Bonneville Films and XYZ Films. SEG is fully financing the darkly comedic road movie with production to commence at the beginning of 2019. Although a global streaming platform, SEG is committed to supporting the theatrical experience and will give selected films on the Binge platform theatrical windows. Written and to be directed by Blair, The Shitheads, based on a story by Blair and Orr, follows a pair of deeply unqualified bozos who’ve been hired to transport a troubled teenage millionaire to rehab. While mayhem and general shenanigans do in fact ensue, it has not been confirmed at this time whether or not important life lessons are also learned. “I’ve been carrying this movie in my head for years now which probably accounts for my pronounced physical deterioration,” Blair says, “So I am very delighted to have the opportunity to get it out of my brain and into the world with the help of these collaborators I admire so much. It’s dynamite to be working with SEG, who’ve been so supportive and enthused about the movie. I’m grateful to be a part of their new platform, a place I think indie film is really going to flourish.” “We have a deep respect for Macon’s work. It’s an honor for us to work with such a talented individual and launch The Shitheads on BINGE” said SEG Co-Founder and CEO Michael Moyal. “Our platform aims to tell great stories and collaborate with unique and talented filmmakers. We’re excited for the journey ahead as we continue to build the Binge library.” XYZ Films, an SEG strategic partner, will oversee production on behalf of SEG and brokered the deal with CAA Media Finance, which also packaged and arranged financing for the film. Blair previously collaborated with filmscience and XYZ on his directorial debut, the Netflix Original I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, which won the 2017 Sundance Grand Jury Prize. He has been developing The Shitheads with Fake Wood Wallpaper Films’ Orr since the two worked together on 2013’s Blue Ruin.

This is that part where we remind you that Screen Anarchy founder and editor Todd Brown is also a part of the XYZ Films family. He had no input or influence on the writing of this article. I more of less did it not because I understand what blockchaining is but because I wanted to write The Shitheads a lot and get away with it.

