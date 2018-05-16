THE LAKE VAMPIRE: Venezuela's Carl Zitelmann Makes Feature Debut With True Life Serial Killer Story

Following a string of acclaimed short films, commercials and video work, Venezuelan director Carl Zitelmann makes his feature debut with The Lake Vampire - the true life tale of a true life vampire, namely serial killer Zacarias Ortega known for drinking the blood of his victims.
This dark Venezuelan thriller was inspired by the real-life case of Zacarias Ortega, a serial killer who drank the blood of his victims. In 1975, when Ortega was captured and detained, he confessed he committed all his crimes to honor an alleged pact with the Devil, who made him immortal.
THE LAKE VAMPIRE follows author Ernesto Navarro (Sócrates Serrano), who tracks this mysterious blood-drinking serial killer (Eduardo Gulino), and as he becomes embroiled in the case, his obsession drives him toward the darkest of human nature.
The Lake Vampire will have its US debut in LA June 15th as part of the Dances With Films festival. Take a look at the subtitled trailer below.