SUPERGRID: A New Post Apocalyptic Flick From WOLFCOP's Lowell Dean

Raven Banner is set to bring the high-octane post apocalyptic road movie, SuperGrid to the Cannes marketplace.From the creators of WolfCop, producer Hugh Patterson has teamed up with Trinni Franke and director Lowell Dean, (WolfCop and Another WolfCop) telling a story of two estranged brothers who must travel the notorious "Grid" in their quest to collect and deliver a mysterious cargo. En route they must contend with road pirates, rebel gangs, and each other.Leo Fafard of WolfCop stars alongside Marshall Williams (Glee), Natalie Krill, Jonathan Cherry, Tinsel Korey, Fei Ren, Amy Matysio, Daniel Maslany, and former WWE wrestler Jay Reso. Developed through NSI Features First, SuperGrid is funded by Telefilm, Creative Saskatchewan, SuperChannel, the producers and Raven Banner.