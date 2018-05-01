SUPERGRID: A New Post Apocalyptic Flick From WOLFCOP's Lowell Dean

Huh. This is an interesting turn of events. With two recent comedy horror flicks under his belt WolfCop director Lowell Dean has turned his attention to the post apocalyptic genre with his new film Supergrid. All set to turn the Canadian countryside to ash and brimstone, plagued by a super virus the film is head to the Marche du Film at Cannes where our friends at Raven Banner will present Supergrid to potential buyers.

The poster and trailer were released not too long ago. You will find the trailer below.