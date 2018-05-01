Udine Coverage Hollywood News All Interviews International Features Indie News How ScreenAnarchy Works

SUPERGRID: A New Post Apocalyptic Flick From WOLFCOP's Lowell Dean

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Huh. This is an interesting turn of events. With two recent comedy horror flicks under his belt WolfCop director Lowell Dean has turned his attention to the post apocalyptic genre with his new film Supergrid. All set to turn the Canadian countryside to ash and brimstone, plagued by a super virus the film is head to the Marche du Film at Cannes where our friends at Raven Banner will present Supergrid to potential buyers. 
 
The poster and trailer were released not too long ago. You will find the trailer below. 
 
Raven Banner is set to bring the high-octane post apocalyptic road movie, SuperGrid to the Cannes marketplace.
 
From the creators of WolfCop, producer Hugh Patterson has teamed up with Trinni Franke and director Lowell Dean, (WolfCop and Another WolfCop) telling a story of two estranged brothers who must travel the notorious "Grid" in their quest to collect and deliver a mysterious cargo. En route they must contend with road pirates, rebel gangs, and each other. 
 
Leo Fafard of WolfCop stars alongside Marshall Williams (Glee), Natalie Krill, Jonathan Cherry, Tinsel Korey, Fei Ren, Amy Matysio, Daniel Maslany, and former WWE wrestler Jay Reso. Developed through NSI Features First, SuperGrid is funded by Telefilm, Creative Saskatchewan, SuperChannel, the producers and Raven Banner.
