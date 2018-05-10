SEQUENCE BREAK: Watch The Trailer For Graham Skipper's Techno Body Horror, Coming Soon to Shudder

Graham Skipper's directorial debut Sequence Break begins its exclusive run on Shudder on May 27th. The trailer for his techno body horror film debuted yesterday and we have it now to share with you below.

A reclusive video arcade repairman (Chase Williamson) experiences bizarre biomechanical mutations and Cronenbergian hallucinations when a mysterious new arcade machine appears in his shop. Reality itself threatens to fracture as the young man works to solve its mystery - and overcome the new chaos that has entered his life.

Known up to now for his roles in horror indies like The Mind's Eye, Almost Human, and Beyond the Gates- as well as starring in Stuart Gordon's acclaimed stage show, Re-Animator: The Musical- Skipper's first film had a good run on the international genre festival circuit. I caught up with Skipper at Morbido last Fall. He is a super nice guy and we are glad his film found a good home at Shudder.

Sequence Break stars Chase Williamson (The Guest), Fabianne Therese (Southbound), Lyle Kanouse (HBO's "Big Love"), and Audrey Wasilewski (AMC's "Mad Men").