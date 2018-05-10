Rick Moranis Joins Netflix's AN AFTERNOON WITH SCTV

When it was first announced that the surviving cast members of beloved Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV would be reuniting to film a Netflix special, An Afternoon With SCTV (tentative title), one name was still missing from the list. Rick Moranis.

Having taken a hiatus from acting to focus on his family in the late 90s, after a while the actor simply found that there was no real desire to rush back into film and would be very selective about any roles he took in the future.

His fans will be pleased to know that Moranis will be part of An Afternoon With SCTV. The special films here in Toronto this Sunday in the Elgin Theatre. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting and director Martin Scorcese

Also related to the special, here in Canada, broadcaster CTV (not an offshoot nor the First City TV), has come onboard as a broadcast partner. CTV will air the special here in Canada before it goes global on Netflix in 2019.