I'm psyched to finally premiere the teaser for Professor Dario Bava, Paranormal Playboy, a project I've been developing for the last two years. I posted it on our Indiegogo page Monday for the launch of the first PDB graphic novel, and we hit our funding goal in just 2 days! If you dig the teaser, check out the artwork we have in store for the book, illustrated by the incredible Mike Dubisch, with a variant cover by the godfather of Italian horror comics Emanuele Taglietti!

Rome, 1967: a Vatican exorcist turns on, tunes in, and drops out to fight monsters with Future Chick, time traveling super-hippie from a heavy tomorrow, and Major Bitch, far out freedom fighting yeti-slayer. Murder Vibes From the Monster Dimension delivers 100 throbbing pages of psychedelic horror, maniacal monsters, and badass babes hellbent on stickin' it to the Man!