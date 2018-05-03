Neuchatel 2018: The First 12 Films From the Official Selection

Ahead of the full programme announcement on June 21st, Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival have announced twelve films from their official selection.

The titles cover all of the festivals' major strands with picks from the International Competition, New Cinema From Asia, Films of the Third Kind and Ultra Movies categories. Three of the films are European Premieres including Nosipho Dumisa's Hitchcockian debut feature Number 37, Owen Egerton's festival-set horror comedy Blood Fest and folk-horror anthology The Field Guide to Evil.

The Swiss festival kicks off on June 6th. See below for the full list of titles announced so far.

AMMORE E MALAVITA - Swiss premiere - Dir. Marco & Antonio Manetti, IT, 2017

BAD GENIUS - Swiss premiere - Nattawut Poonpiriya, TH, 2017

BLOOD FEST - European premiere - Owen Egerton, US, 2018

CARNIVORES - Swiss premiere - Jérémie & Yannick Renier, FR/BE, 2018

HEREDITARY - Swiss premiere - Ari Aster, US, 2018

MANDY - Swiss premiere - Panos Cosmatos, US/BE, 2018

MONSTER HUNT 2 - Swiss premiere - Raman Hui, HK/CN, 2018

NUMBER 37 - (pictured above) European premiere - Nosipho Dumisa, ZA, 2018

PIERCING - Swiss premiere - Nicolas Pesce, US, 2018

PIG - Swiss premiere - Mani Haghighi, IR, 2018

THE FIELD GUIDE TO EVIL - European premiere - Can Evrenol, Agnieszka Smoczyńska, Peter Strickland, Calvin Reeder, Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz, Katrin Gebbe, Yannis Veslemes & Ashim Ahluwalia, NZ, 2018

TIME SHARE - Swiss premiere - Sebastian Hofmann, MX/NL, 2018