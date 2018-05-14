MONOCHROME: Watch This Exclusive Clip From Thomas Lawes' Killer Thriller

Thomas Lawes’ Monochrome premieres on VOD and DVD on June 6th from Gravitas Ventures. Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you. Find it below along with the trailer for this UK thriller.

This killer-thriller focuses on a disillusioned young woman who becomes a serial killer targeting wealthy land-owners, forcing a brilliant detective to use his unusual neurological condition to track her down.

Monochrome stars James Cosmo (TV’s Game of Thrones, Braveheart) Jo Woodcock (Dorian Gray), Singer songwriter Cosmo Jarvis, Patrice Naiambana (Highlander: The Source), Lee Boardman (Jack & The Giant Slayer), Steve Jackson (TV’s Coronation Street) and Liz May Brice (Alien vs. Predator).