GONJIAM: HAUNTED ASYLUM Trailer: An Experience in Terror Begins Now

Although I've steered away from found-footage films for several years, my curiosity about Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum was stirred by Pierce Conran's recent review of the film. He wrote, in part: "It is the first Korean film to properly blend found footage with modern media trends. To boot, it has enormously effective scares in spades and has already caused millions to jump out of their seats in Korean multiplexes."

Now we've got a trailer, albeit in the original Korean with Spanish subtitles, but still! The film is retitled slightly -- Gonjiam: Psiquiátrico Maldito -- for its forthcoming theatrical release in Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, and Peru later this year.

Read Pierce's full review here, watch the trailer below, and then decide if you really need English-language subtitles to be scared.