G.I. JOE: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Writer Tapped For Next Film. It Might be a Snake Eyes Spinoff!

While The Wrap was reporting that Beauty and the Beast and Huntsman: Winter's War writer Evan Spiliotopoulos has signed on to write the third G.I. Joe movie The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision Blog is reporting that it may well be a Snake Eyes spin off movie.

Snake Eyes was the Vietnam War vet (due to be updated) who was horribly disfigured in a helicopter crash and would never talk again. He was taken in by the Arashikage Clan upon returning from the war and everything he learned there, combined with his military training, made him an incredibly lethal commando for G.I. Joe. And gosh darn it one of the coolest characters/action figures to ever come out of the 80s. Guy had a goddamned wolf for a pet.

I was a massive G.I. Joe nut growing up. Knowing was half the battle. Buying as many toys and comic books, watching all the cartoons, and getting the Fire Over Water Hexagram tattooed on my right arm last year, was the other half. The idea of a stand alone Snake Eyes movie certainly has piqued my attention.

I know, I know. The two recent G.I. Joe movies were shit, and I probably should not have any hope for an honorable interpretation of the Snake Eyes story but goddamn, wouldn't a really well thought out and executed ninja commando movie starring Snake Eyes be the shit, instead of just shit? We may never know.