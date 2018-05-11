Frontières at Fantasia 2018: Celebrates Ten Years With First Wave of Projects Announced

This weekend our friends from the Frontières co-production market, one of the best and most successful co-pros for the genre community, are readying themselves for the second edition of the Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes.

(The event is a...) dedicated section of presentations and networking opportunities for the genre community. Events will include a Proof of Concept Presentation of projects in the late finance & packaging stages (Saturday May 12, 10am, Palais K), a Buyers Showcase of recently completed or work-in-progress films (Sunday May 13, 4pm, Palais K).

Somewhere between preparing for this weekend's events and hosting they have found time to unveil the first wave of titles for the original Frontières co-pro at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal this Summer.

The first wave boasts an incredible half and half split, giving the floor to more female directors than ever before, which is very exciting news. If I am not mistaken Nyla Innuksuk's Slash/Back may be one of, if not the, first project(s) brought to the co/pro by a director from one of Canada's Inuit communities.

Also representing the women are Jill Gevargizian, producer and writer of The Stylist and director of Dark Web. UK director Laura Smith has worked long enough in TV and on short films, she's looking to make her feature film debut. Writer/director/actress Elis Salomon appears to have the most experience among the ladies. She would only be rivaled by Fantasia veteran Leah Johnston, writer of Ingrid and the Black Hole. Johnston has also worked mostly in TV and short film, looking towards making more feature films.

On the other side of the coin the co-pro will also welcome its first project from the Ukraine, from director Pavlo Ostrikov. He is looking to make his feature film debut along with David-Jan Bronsgeest. You may recall Bronsgeests excellent short film Broker which we debuted at the beginning of the year. The other male directors, Nate Estabrooks (Magniacake), Roberto San Sebastian (Night of the Virgin), and Justin P Lange (The Dark) appear to be shooting for their sophomore efforts.

So all in all it looks like we have a lot of fresh faces, relative to their experiences, in this first wave of Frontières titles. We cannot wait to learn more about their projects in July.