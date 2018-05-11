Fantaspoa 2018: The Final Wave of Titles, Master Classes and Market Participants!

Cannes Coverage International News Indie Videos Fantasy Movies Weird Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Porto Alegre, Brazil - May 11, 2018 - Brazil's Fantaspoa, the largest genre film festival in Latin America, is proud to reveal the final lineup for their upcoming fourteenth edition, running from May 17th through June 3rd. In addition to its numerous film premieres, the celebrated genre festival also delighted to announce its special events and project selections for its inaugural production market, FantasMercado.Eighteen additional Fantaspoa 2018 features are being announced today, which will screen alongside the 37 previously-announced feature films. Titles announced in our previous two waves include Vampire Clay (Sôichi Umezawa, Japan), The Endless (Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, U.S.), The Ranger (Jenn Wexler, U.S.), Ederlezi Rising (Lazar Bodroza, Serbia), Mohawk (Ted Geoghegan, U.S.), Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich (Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund, U.K./U.S.), and Les Garçons Sauvages (Bertrand Mandico, France).The final round of fantastic features selected for Fantaspoa 2018 are:27: El club de los malditos (Nicanor Loreti, Argentina) - Brazilian PremiereAll You Can Eat Buddha (Ian Lagarde, Canada/Cuba) - Brazilian PremiereBlack Hollow Cage (Sadrac González-Perellón, Spain) - Latin American PremeireThe Crescent (Seth A. Smith, Canada) - Latin American PremiereFour Hands (Oliver Kienle, Germany) - Latin American PremiereFunôhan (Kôji Shiraishi, Japan) - Latin American PremiereHagazussa (Lukas Feigelfeld, Germany/Austria) - Latin American PremiereHostile (Mathieu Turi, France) - Brazilian PremiereKyrsyä - Tuftland (Roope Olenius, Finland) - Latin American PremiereThe Laplace’s Demon (Giordano Giulivi, Italy) - Latin American PremiereThe Man with the Magic Box (Bodo Kox, Poland/Italy) - Latin American PremiereOne Cut of the Dead (Shin'ichirô Ueda, Japan) - Latin American PremiereProdigy (Alex Haughey and Brian Vidal, U.S.) - Brazillian PremiereRabbit (Luke Shanahan, Australia) - Latin American PremiereSanî/32 (Kazuya Shiraishi, Japan) - Latin American PremiereTrench 11 (Leo Scherman, Canada) - Latin American PremiereIn addition to its 100+ features and shorts, Fantaspoa 2018 will host nine masterclasses taught by - among others - Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, Mick Garris, William Lustig, Elina Löwensohn, Jenn Wexler, and Pedro Rivero.Fantaspoa’s inaugural production market, FantasMercado, is proud to announce its selected projects, which showcase the best and brightest in upcoming Latin American genre talent.A Casa do Girassol Vermelho (Eder Santos, Brazil)Bestiario (Giovanni Longo, Chile)Corpo Seco (Rodrigo Aragão, Brazil)Cosa e Mandinga (Fabian Forte, Argentina)El Muglúr (Lucila Las Heras, Argentina)La Vuelta del Malón (Laura Casabé, Argentina)Marlon Brando, Whiskey, Zumbis e Outros Apocalipses (Paulo Biscaia Filho, Brazil)Memórias póstumas de Brás Cubas (Rodrigo John, Brazil)MÍA (Daniel Rodríguez Risco, Peru)Nebular (Iuri Minfroy, Brazil)Nocturna (Gonzalo Calzada, Argentina)O Braço (Ian Abé Santiago Maffioletti and Jhésus Tribuzi Lula, Brazil)Sangre Vurdalak (Santiago Fernandez Calvete, Argentina)Skull - A Máscara de Anhangá (Kapel Furman, Brazil)Snatch My Eyes (Damian Rugna, Argentina)The festival will kick off with an opulent Opening Night Party inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s 1999 masterpiece Eyes Wide Shut, complete with ornate masks. Its epic Closing Night Event will ferry partygoers out onto the Guaiba River, the breathtaking, massive waterway that bestows the "Port" on the beautiful city of Porto Alegre.