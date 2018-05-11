Fantaspoa 2018: The Final Wave of Titles, Master Classes and Market Participants!

We are mere days away from the fourteenth edition of Fantaspoa, Brazil's premiere genre film festival and the largest of its kind in Latin America. The final wave of titles have been announced and the genre goodness just keeps piling on.

Very cool titles like The Crescent, Black Hollow Cage, Haguzza, The Laplace's Demon and Rabbit are now in the mix.

Apart from the films there will also be nine masterclasses led by filmmakers like Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, Mick Garris and Jenn Wexler.

For the first time the festival will host a co-production market called FantasMercado. The only name of the bunch that pops out is Argentinian director Demian Rugna (Aterrados). But there is no shortage of cool titles, at least as far as translation goes. How about The House of the Red Sunflower by Eder Santos? There is also a project called Marlon Brando, Whiskey, Zombies and Other Apocalypse by Paulo Biscaia Filho.

All the titles the final wave of titles and more is in the press release.