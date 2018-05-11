Cannes Coverage International News Indie Videos Fantasy Movies Weird Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Fantaspoa 2018: The Final Wave of Titles, Master Classes and Market Participants!

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
Fantaspoa 2018: The Final Wave of Titles, Master Classes and Market Participants!
We are mere days away from the fourteenth edition of Fantaspoa, Brazil's premiere genre film festival and the largest of its kind in Latin America. The final wave of titles have been announced and the genre goodness just keeps piling on. 
 
Very cool titles like The Crescent, Black Hollow Cage, Haguzza, The Laplace's Demon and Rabbit are now in the mix. 
 
Apart from the films there will also be nine masterclasses led by filmmakers like Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, Mick Garris and Jenn Wexler.
 
For the first time the festival will host a co-production market called FantasMercado. The only name of the bunch that pops out is Argentinian director Demian Rugna (Aterrados). But there is no shortage of cool titles, at least as far as translation goes. How about The House of the Red Sunflower by Eder Santos? There is also a project called Marlon Brando, Whiskey, Zombies and Other Apocalypse by Paulo Biscaia Filho. 
 
All the titles the final wave of titles and more is in the press release. 
 
Porto Alegre, Brazil - May 11, 2018 - Brazil's Fantaspoa, the largest genre film festival in Latin America, is proud to reveal the final lineup for their upcoming fourteenth edition, running from May 17th through June 3rd. In addition to its numerous film premieres, the celebrated genre festival also delighted to announce its special events and project selections for its inaugural production market, FantasMercado.
 
Eighteen additional Fantaspoa 2018 features are being announced today, which will screen alongside the 37 previously-announced feature films. Titles announced in our previous two waves include Vampire Clay (Sôichi Umezawa, Japan), The Endless (Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, U.S.), The Ranger (Jenn Wexler, U.S.), Ederlezi Rising (Lazar Bodroza, Serbia), Mohawk (Ted Geoghegan, U.S.), Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich (Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund, U.K./U.S.), and Les Garçons Sauvages (Bertrand Mandico, France).
 
The final round of fantastic features selected for Fantaspoa 2018 are:
 
27: El club de los malditos (Nicanor Loreti, Argentina) - Brazilian Premiere
 
All You Can Eat Buddha (Ian Lagarde, Canada/Cuba) - Brazilian Premiere
 
Black Hollow Cage (Sadrac González-Perellón, Spain) - Latin American Premeire
 
The Crescent (Seth A. Smith, Canada) - Latin American Premiere
 
Four Hands (Oliver Kienle, Germany) - Latin American Premiere
 
Funôhan (Kôji Shiraishi, Japan) - Latin American Premiere
 
Hagazussa (Lukas Feigelfeld, Germany/Austria) - Latin American Premiere
 
Hostile (Mathieu Turi, France) - Brazilian Premiere
 
Kyrsyä - Tuftland (Roope Olenius, Finland) - Latin American Premiere
 
The Laplace’s Demon (Giordano Giulivi, Italy) - Latin American Premiere
 
The Man with the Magic Box (Bodo Kox, Poland/Italy) - Latin American Premiere
 
One Cut of the Dead (Shin'ichirô Ueda, Japan) - Latin American Premiere
 
Prodigy (Alex Haughey and Brian Vidal, U.S.) - Brazillian Premiere
 
Rabbit (Luke Shanahan, Australia) - Latin American Premiere
 
Sanî/32 (Kazuya Shiraishi, Japan) - Latin American Premiere
 
Trench 11 (Leo Scherman, Canada) - Latin American Premiere
 
In addition to its 100+ features and shorts, Fantaspoa 2018 will host nine masterclasses taught by - among others - Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, Mick Garris, William Lustig, Elina Löwensohn, Jenn Wexler, and Pedro Rivero.
 
Fantaspoa’s inaugural production market, FantasMercado, is proud to announce its selected projects, which showcase the best and brightest in upcoming Latin American genre talent.
 
A Casa do Girassol Vermelho (Eder Santos, Brazil) 
Bestiario (Giovanni Longo, Chile) 
Corpo Seco (Rodrigo Aragão, Brazil)
Cosa e Mandinga (Fabian Forte, Argentina) 
El Muglúr (Lucila Las Heras, Argentina)
La Vuelta del Malón (Laura Casabé, Argentina)
Marlon Brando, Whiskey, Zumbis e Outros Apocalipses (Paulo Biscaia Filho, Brazil) 
Memórias póstumas de Brás Cubas (Rodrigo John, Brazil)
MÍA (Daniel Rodríguez Risco, Peru)
Nebular (Iuri Minfroy, Brazil)
Nocturna (Gonzalo Calzada, Argentina)
O Braço (Ian Abé Santiago Maffioletti and Jhésus Tribuzi Lula, Brazil) 
Sangre Vurdalak (Santiago Fernandez Calvete, Argentina) 
Skull - A Máscara de Anhangá (Kapel Furman, Brazil)
Snatch My Eyes (Damian Rugna, Argentina)
 
The festival will kick off with an opulent Opening Night Party inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s 1999 masterpiece Eyes Wide Shut, complete with ornate masks. Its epic Closing Night Event will ferry partygoers out onto the Guaiba River, the breathtaking, massive waterway that bestows the "Port" on the beautiful city of Porto Alegre.
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.