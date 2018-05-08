Cannes 2018: In ARCTIC Clip, Watch Mads Mikkelsen Dig a Hole

I would follow Mads Mikkelsen to the ends of the earth. So the idea of the actor trekking solo in the arctic regions sounds absolutely delightful.

But I get it. Maybe you're not so easily convinced.

Mikkelsen stars in Arctic, which will make its world premiere this Thursday, May 10, in the midnight section at the Cannes Film Festival. What do we know about it?

Officially, the synopsis reads: "A man stranded in the Arctic is finally about to receive his long-awaited rescue. However, after a tragic accident, his opportunity is lost. He must then decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his camp or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown for potential salvation."

Watch the clip below, and make sure to watch to the end, which reveals his true purpose in digging a hole. Then make up your own mind if Arctic is up your alley - or not.

Full disclosure: Todd Brown, founder and editor of this site, also serves as Head of International Acquisitions for XYZ Films, which is handling international sales. He was not involved in the writing or editing of this article. He did not even suggest that I cover this clip. But, boy, I love Mads Mikkelsen.