Mads Mikkelsen to Wage War on the Elements in ARCTIC, A Survival Thriller

Stranded in the Arctic, Mads Mikkelsen must fight to survive. Ticket sold!

Admittedly, I'm an easy mark for anything involving Mads Mikkelsen, whose career I have happily followed ever since seeing him in Flickering Lights (2000). Others here at ScreenAnarchy go back even further, to his breakout role in Nicolas Winding Refn's Pusher (1996), a lacerating, brutal movie in which Mikkelsen is something of a phenom.

Even as he made more polished films like The Green Butchers and Adam's Apples, he started to catch the attention of Hollywood, leading to his international breakthrough in Casino Royale. In recent years, he made the diabolical TV show Hannibal and appeared in 2016 as a delicious villain in Doctor Strange and a heroic father in Rogue One.

Next stop: Arctic! Here's a synopsis:

The story surrounds a man (Mikkelsen) stranded in the Arctic, who is finally about to receive his long awaited rescue. However, after a tragic accident, his opportunity is lost and he must then decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his camp or embark on a deadly trek through the unknown for potential salvation.

Production is currently underway. Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison wrote the original screenplay and Penna is directing. Penna is a Brazilian filmmaker who last effort, Turning Point, screening at the Tribeca Film Festival last year.

(Full disclosure: XYZ Films is handling international sales. ScreenAnarchy founder and editor Todd Brown is Head of International Acquisitions for XYZ Films but was not involved in the writing or editing of this article.)