ASTRO: Watch This Exclusive Clip From The Indie Sci-Fi Action Flick

This June, be careful what you search for.From director Asif Akbar comes the "compelling"* new sci-fi thriller Astro, starring Gary Daniels (The Expendables, Hunt to Kill), Dominique Swain (Alpha Dog), Marshal Hilton (Primal Rage) and Michael Pare (The Shelter), arriving on DVD June 5 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.A billionaire's private space exploration program returns to Earth with an abducted extraterrestrial from a newly discovered alien planet in a unique new film that "kickstarts an original sci-fi franchise"*.Louis Mandylor (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Max Wasa, Omi Vaidya, Luke G. Crosby, Orson Chaplin, Gianni Capaldi, Spice Williams-Crosby, Courtney Akbar, Christopher Showerman ("Supergirl") and Randy Wayne (Hellraiser : Judgment) also star.From Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Astro on DVD June 5.