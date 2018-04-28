ZONE OF THE DEAD, long lost zombie gem now out on Video-on-Demand..

Released back in 2009 as APOCALYPSE OF THE DEAD, Dread Central Presents now brings you this long lost zombie gem under its original title ZONE OF THE DEAD, now streaming on Amazon Prime! Starring horror legend Ken Foree (DAWN OF THE DEAD 78, LEATHERFACE: TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSSACRE III) and Kristina Klebe (Rob Zombie's HALLOWEEN) as two Interpol agents that must team with a dangerous prisoner to fight a zombie horde.

A police-escorted prisoner transport supervised by Interpol sets off to Belgrade. The route leads the transport through Pancevo, where they encounter an ecological disaster and infected people who are trying to kill them. Interpol agents Mortimer Reyes and Mina Milius soon realize that their only chance for escape from the zombie hordes lies in allying with the dangerous, mysterious prisoner.