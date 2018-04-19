UTOPIA: Amazon Takes Over U.S. Adaptation, Hires GONE GIRL's Gillian Flynn as Showrunner

Where is Jessica Hyde?

Utopia has found a new home and a new showrunner. Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn has signed on to create the series for Amazon Studios. Amazon has already ordered a nine-episode first season. The US adaptation of Channel 4's cult hithas found a new home and a new showrunner. Variety is reporting thatauthor Gillian Flynn has signed on to create the series for Amazon Studios. Amazon has already ordered a nine-episode first season.

“Utopia” follows group of young adults who meet online and are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come in to possession of a near mythical cult underground graphic novel. They discover the conspiracy theories in the comic’s pages may actually be real and are forced in to the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world. “’Utopia’ is pure creative catnip to me,” Flynn said. “Dennis Kelly’s show blew my mind, and he has been so incredibly generous in letting me crack open his world and play around in it and make it my own weird, wild place. ‘Utopia’ is all about exploring resonant issues within dark, twisted storytelling—it’s a series that’s urgent and current and a little holy-crap!, but a hell of a lot of a fun.”

If you never watched the original show we could not encourage you more to go and check it out. It was dark, twisted and violent as all get out, yet all of that darkness was splashed against a hyper-colorful backdrop. It really stood out on its own and we were sorry to see it go.

Many of us here at Screen Anarchy were utterly destroyed when the original Utopia was cancelled after two seasons. Our sorrows delved even deeper when it appeared that it was cancelled just so David Fincher could adapt it for HBO. Champagne corks were heard popping all around the World when that deal fell through.

I think now we are distanced enough from the first tragedy that maybe, just maybe, we can look forward to Flynn's version. Amazon has money to burn and they're not afraid of a little darkness and violence; something their new media platform allows them to play with more than conventional cable media can.

We shall see. They can make the show. They do not have to make me watch all of it, but if they do, then bravo to them.