THE TOYBOX: Mischa Barton And Denise Richards Battle a Possessed RV in New Teaser

TRAILER RELEASED FOR NEW DENISE RICHARDS/MISCHA BARTON SUPERNATURAL THRILLER THE TOYBOXA new teaser trailer and artwork have dropped for new supernatural thriller feature THE TOYBOX, starring Denise Richards and Mischa Barton, from CLOWNTOWN director Tom Nagel. The movie just got accepted into a coveted screening slot at Texas Frightmare Weekend in May and is aiming for a summer release.THE TOYBOX concerns an estranged family who go on a trip to the desert but become stranded by their RV, which is possessed by the spirit of a serial killer. The screenplay is by Jeff Denton, with Nagel, his brother, Brian, and Jeff Miller (OUIJA HOUSE, INOPERABLE) also contributing to the story.The film also stars Denton, Brian Nagel, Greg Violand, Matt Mercer (CONTRACTED 1 & 2), Malika Michelle, David H. Greathouse (LATE PHASES), and Katie Keene.The Nagel brothers produced through Steel House Productions along with fellow CLOWNTOWN alums Miller (through Millman Productions) and Denton. Jim Jacobsen, Eric Brenner, and Ronnie D. Lee are executive producers. Ken Stachnik is Cinematographer.Greathouse and Beki Ingram handled special makeup FX. Ryan Pilz was Production Designer. Holly Amber Church scored the film.New company Skyline Entertainment is handling domestic distribution, while CineTel Films is handling foreign sales.For more information on THE TOYBOX, please visit the movie's official website at www.thetoyboxmovie.com or the Facebook page.