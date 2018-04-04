THE TOYBOX: Mischa Barton And Denise Richards Battle a Possessed RV in New Teaser

Mischa Barton and Denise Richards star in the new horror film from the director of ClownTown.

The problem with buying used vehicles is that you are undoubtedly inheriting someone else's problems. Or, in the case of Tom Nagel's new film The Toybox, the previous owner's homicidal tendencies.

Now that word has gotten out that The Toybox will have its world premiere at Texas Frightmare at the beginning of May, Screen Anarchy has been asked to share the new teaser trailer and poster with you!