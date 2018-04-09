TERRIFIED (ATERRADOS): New Posters For Demian Rugna's Horror Flick

Argentinian director Demian Rugna was at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival for the European premiere of his excellent horror shocker Terrified (Aterrados). Along with premiering his film to a European audience he also shared new posters for his flick which we asked to share with you here.

The caption on the second poster in the gallery reads, `They are in your house... And they are watching you`. Jajaja, excelente!

Because of his fascination with the paranormal, a police officer on the brink of retirement is asked to investigate a series of strange deaths happening doors apart from each other. There he meets a famed paranormal investigator who is looking into a disappearance in the area as well. Together, with another paranormal enthusiast, they look into these strange incidents and uncover a terrifying connection.

Our friends at Mundo Morbido picked up Terrified (Aterrados) for theatrical distribution in the LatAm terror-tories. We are still waiting on the official word about international distribution which should be coming this Spring.