Teaser Time: IRUTTU ARAIYIL MURATTU KUTHTHU, An Indian Musical Feature Inspired By A Raunchy YouTube Fake Trailer

I can't say that I saw this one coming.

Director Santhosh Jayakumar's upcoming feature Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu (Furious Punch in a Dark Room) appears to be a feature length musical horror-sex-comedy inspired by the YouTube fake trailer Handjob Cabin (I'll let you look that one up for yourself, but it's pretty much what you're imagining).

In IAMK, a crew of Indian twenty-somethings led by Gautham Karthik head off to Pattaya in Thailand for some R'n'R, only to find that their beach bungalow is haunted by the ghost of a woman who died a virgin, but isn't letting that stop her from attempting to get her rocks off. What appears to follow is some pretty raunchy A-rated comedy that may or may not actually end up being funny.

The teaser for IAMK was launched a couple of months ago, and the film has already made it through the censor board with the highest adult rating possible, but in the film's native Tamil Nadu, there is an ongoing strike that has prevented any new films from releasing in the state since early March. This leaves this film, and dozens of others both high and low profile, in the lurch and every sector of the local film economy from producers to exhibitors in a bind with no content and millions of rupees in lost revenue.

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu is far from the highest profile film being held up by the dispute, though, which means that it's likely a bit further down the release pipeline once the films are able to get back into cinemas. In any case, it looks ridiculous. Hell, it may be terrible, but I'll be damned if I'm not at least curious.

Even the teaser is a bit of an outside-the-box affair, being staged as though it's a teaser reaction video (very popular these days). The subs leave a bit to be desired, but you'll definitely get the idea. Several shots are directly lifted from Handjob Cabin, but I'm pretty sure the musical numbers are new...