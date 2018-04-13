IFFLA Coverage Weird News Hollywood Features All News International Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: The FOOD WARS SECOND PLATE Premium Boxset Looks Yummie Too!

Contributing Editor; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Fellow collectors alerted me last month about the second boxset of Yonetani Yoshitomo's anime Food Wars!, saying it looked outrageous. It did, so I started collecting the series. So far, it's been very amusing. I could have done without all the nudity jokes and "foodgasms" (these get old pretty quick), but the characters are fun and as an amateur cook I've gotten plenty of great ideas already from the recipes shown. There is an abundance of useful hints and tips shown, and I've been pleasantly surprised several times over!

Also, US-distributor Section 23 has pimped these boxsets good. Just take a look at their release of the first season here.

For the second season (called Food Wars! The Second Plate), Section 23 once again pulled out all the stops. Check out these pics!
Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

And here it is: a big box.

