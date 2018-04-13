Pretty Packaging: The FOOD WARS SECOND PLATE Premium Boxset Looks Yummie Too!

And here it is: a big box.
Putting it aside the first season's boxset, you can see it is not as high but slightly wider.
No magnets this time: this one has a proper lid.
Once again the question is: where have they hidden the discs?
Some careful experimenting (I sure as hell do not want to damage anything) reveals that there is a hidden hinge, and the whole set can unfold in two halves.
And here it is: the second layer!
All contents taken out. You get the series on DVD, on Blu-ray, a booklet, and some trinkets.
All contents opened: the Blu-ray Amaray also holds some art cards, all of the nudie-variety.
And there is another piece of clothing: a bandana! This will go nicely with that apron from the season one boxset (different characters in the series wear them, but what the hell...).
A closer look at some of the trinkets: there's a pin of that Italian knife, and a commemorary plate.
A closer look at the booklet. At 30 pages it's thin, but it's crammed with information.
I hope that at some point they'll include a proper recipe book, but as long as these booklets have all the proper names for the dishes shown, I can make do with Google I suppose...
The (back)end of a fine release!
I'm curious about what Section 23 will have in mind for the third season...