Pretty Packaging: The FOOD WARS SECOND PLATE Premium Boxset Looks Yummie Too!

And here it is: a big box. Putting it aside the first season's boxset, you can see it is not as high but slightly wider. No magnets this time: this one has a proper lid.

Once again the question is: where have they hidden the discs? Some careful experimenting (I sure as hell do not want to damage anything) reveals that there is a hidden hinge, and the whole set can unfold in two halves. And here it is: the second layer! All contents taken out. You get the series on DVD, on Blu-ray, a booklet, and some trinkets. All contents opened: the Blu-ray Amaray also holds some art cards, all of the nudie-variety. And there is another piece of clothing: a bandana! This will go nicely with that apron from the season one boxset (different characters in the series wear them, but what the hell...). A closer look at some of the trinkets: there's a pin of that Italian knife, and a commemorary plate. A closer look at the booklet. At 30 pages it's thin, but it's crammed with information. I hope that at some point they'll include a proper recipe book, but as long as these booklets have all the proper names for the dishes shown, I can make do with Google I suppose... The (back)end of a fine release! I'm curious about what Section 23 will have in mind for the third season...

Fellow collectors alerted me last month about the second boxset of Yonetani Yoshitomo's anime, saying it looked outrageous. It did, so I started collecting the series. So far, it's been very amusing. I could have done without all the nudity jokes and "foodgasms" (these get old pretty quick), but the characters are fun and as an amateur cook I've gotten plenty of great ideas already from the recipes shown. There is an abundance of useful hints and tips shown, and I've been pleasantly surprised several times over!Also, US-distributor Section 23 has pimped these boxsets good. Just take a look at their release of the first season here. For the second season (called), Section 23 once again pulled out all the stops. Check out these pics!