Large Scale Tank Battles In Aleksey Sidorov's T-34 Trailer!

Russian helmer Aleksey Sidorov first came to our attention here with his slick boxing themed crime thriller Shadowboxing several years back. He was clearly a director looking to create large scale entertainment with the technical chops to do exactly that and he's coming back with super glossy tank warfare picture T-34.

Set during World War II along the German / Russian battle lines - fertile ground for Russian filmmakers these past several years - it pits a Russian T-34 tank crew against the German invaders and the production values here are fantastic. Take a look at the trailer below!