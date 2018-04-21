Tribeca Coverage All Reviews Crime Movies Thrillers Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Large Scale Tank Battles In Aleksey Sidorov's T-34 Trailer!

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Sign-In to Vote
Large Scale Tank Battles In Aleksey Sidorov's T-34 Trailer!

Russian helmer Aleksey Sidorov first came to our attention here with his slick boxing themed crime thriller Shadowboxing several years back. He was clearly a director looking to create large scale entertainment with the technical chops to do exactly that and he's coming back with super glossy tank warfare picture T-34.

Set during World War II along the German / Russian battle lines - fertile ground for Russian filmmakers these past several years - it pits a Russian T-34 tank crew against the German invaders and the production values here are fantastic. Take a look at the trailer below!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
actionaleksey sidorovrussiaShadowboxingT-34war
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.