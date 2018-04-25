Hot Docs 2018 Curtain Raiser: From M.I.A. To MeToo

North America's largest documentary film festival, Hot Docs, kicks off tomorrow with its 25th edition. And while the festival has always specialized in content focused on the margins of society and telling their stories, we are in the age of the #MeToo movement, and many of the films are shaded by this moment, even some of the retrospective screenings. Musical & TV personality driven documentaries, adventure stories, quirky character studies, as well as social and activist movements are of course well represented here. (And VR storytelling keeps edging further into the festival programming.)

Hot Docs is spread across more than half-a-dozen venues about town, from the festival's year-round home at the Bloor Cinema to the TIFF Lightbox, and the kinda-secret-but-wonderfully-atmospheric Hart House on the U of T Campus. There is even a screening in IMAX at the Ontario Place Cinesphere, as well as the cooler for being off the beaten path repertory houses: The Fox Theatre and The Revue Cinema.