GEHENNA Trailer: Doug Jones Stars in Katagiri Hiroshi's Directorial Debut

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
Doug Jones, star of the Academy Award winning The Shape of Water, stars in Gehenna: Where Death Lives, in theaters and On-Demand May 4.

The feature directorial debut of celebrated effects master Katagiri Hiroshi (Jurassic Park III, Pacific Rim), who also provides the film's impressive effects, Gehenna co-stars genre icon Lance Henriksen (Aliens), Eva Swan, Simon Phillips, and Justin Gordon.

Encompassing horror, suspense and a twist that will blow your mind, Gehenna fixes on five people who enter a hidden bunker from WW2, and realize it's way more than a bunker. Some fates are MUCH worse than death.

Spectral Motion, known for award-winning work on such films as Hellboy and Looper, did the makeup effects on the creature played by Jones. Gehenna: Where Death Lives is in theaters across the U.S and on digital Friday, in theaters and On Demand May 4 from Uncork'd Entertainment.

Check out the film's trailer below.

