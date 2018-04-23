Five Fingers for Marseille secures USA release!

Five Fingers for Marseilles tells the story of a group of young men who stand up to brutal police oppression in Marseilles, a town in the rugged badlands of the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The film made its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and went on to screen at Fantastic Fest, BFI London Film Festival, and the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Since then, it has been receiving rave reviews.

While South Africans will be first to see Five Fingers for Marseilles, the fast-paced action film will also be released in the United States on 7 September, starting in New York and Los Angeles.

The cast includes Vuyo Dabula, Hamilton Dhlamini, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi, Mduduzi Mabaso, Aubrey Poolo, Lizwi Vilakazi, Warren Masemola, Dean Fourie, Anthony Oseyemi, Brendon Daniels and Jerry Mofokeng.