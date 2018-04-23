Tribeca Coverage Indie News Horror Movies Hollywood News Weird News How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content
Editor's Pick

Five Fingers for Marseille secures USA release!

Eke Chukwu
Contributor
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Five Fingers for Marseille secures USA release!

Five Fingers for Marseilles tells the story of a group of young men who stand up to brutal police oppression in Marseilles, a town in the rugged badlands of the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The film made its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and went on to screen at Fantastic Fest, BFI London Film Festival, and the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Since then, it has been receiving rave reviews.

While South Africans will be first to see Five Fingers for Marseilles, the fast-paced action film will also be released in the United States on 7 September, starting in New York and Los Angeles.

The cast includes Vuyo Dabula, Hamilton Dhlamini, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi, Mduduzi Mabaso, Aubrey Poolo, Lizwi Vilakazi, Warren Masemola, Dean Fourie, Anthony Oseyemi, Brendon Daniels and Jerry Mofokeng.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
actionsouth africawestern
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.